BCISD closing campus; MFISD closing campus and classrooms

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials announced they are closing R.J. Richey Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 3, due to the number of staff possibly absent. Courtesy photo

Burnet and Marble Falls school district officials announced four temporary closures, including two elementary schools, due to COVID-19 cases.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett sent an email to staff informing them that the district was closing R.J. Richey Elementary School in Burnet on Friday, Sept. 3.

“Over the past two weeks, the R.J. Richey school community has been especially hard-hit with COVID-related quarantines. The percentage of active cases on COVID-positive staff and students is the highest of all other BCISD campuses and has continued to climb today (Thursday, Sept. 2),” he stated. “In addition, over 20 percent of the R.J. Richey staff are anticipated to be absent tomorrow.”

McBurnett pointed out that the decision was based on “an inability to safely and efficiently operate the campus.”

Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Chris Allen informed Highland Lakes Elementary School families that the district is closing the Granite Shoals campus starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, with plans to resume classes Monday, Sept. 13.

“This closure is due to the number of active COVID cases among HLES students,” he stated in a letter to parents.

The campus also closed Aug. 27 due to cases.

MFISD updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include individual class and campus closures. On Thursday, the district posted that one Marble Falls Elementary School fourth-grade classroom and one Colt Elementary fifth-grade classroom would be closed Friday, Sept. 3, and Tuesday, Sept. 7. The district has Monday, Sept. 6, off for Labor Day.

Both classes are expected to resume Wednesday, Sept. 8.

“A parent who has a student that attends a campus or classroom that needs to close will receive notification of such from the campus leadership and should expect on-going communication from the student’s teacher(s),” the district posted on its social media pages.

At R.J. Richey Elementary, several of the “currently-quarantined staff members are eligible to return to campus following the weekend, which we believe will allow operations to resume next week,” McBurnett stated.

He acknowledged the difficulty that closing a campus, even if it’s just for one day, puts on families.

BCISD updates its COVID-19 dashboard with districtwide case counts on a regular basis.

“We will continue monitoring case counts, close-contact numbers, and student absences at all BCISD campuses, including R.J. Richey,” McBurnett added in the email. “Based on our current data, other campuses will remain open as scheduled.”

