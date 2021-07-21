Nominate a hardworking person for Labor of Love Week award

Cindi Fry (left) and Maryum Mitchell of the Community Resource Centers of Texas visited the KBEY 103.9 FM Picayune Radio studio Wednesday, July 21, to talk about Workhorse Awards nominations. Staff photo by Ed Chandler

Nominations are open for the Workhorse Awards given by the Community Resource Centers of Texas. The contest is part of the Labor of Love weeklong fundraiser Aug. 30-Sept. 6. Community Resource Centers of Texas is a nonprofit organization connecting those in need with health and human services.

“If you can think of somebody who makes a tremendous difference every day, whether it be in the community or their family, those are the people we want the nominations for,” site coordinator Cindi Fry told KBEY 103.9 FM during an interview Wednesday, July 21.

Five winners will receive a gift certificate of a surprise amount. A winner will be announced each day of the week. To nominate an individual for the Workhorse Awards, email their photo and story to info@crctx.org. Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 15.

The organization is also selling tickets for prizes to be announced during the fundraising week. Proceeds will go directly to the CRC.

“This year, our goal is to raise $25,000, but I think we will exceed that goal with the generous support of our community,” Executive Director Donna Klaeger said in a statement.

Tickets will be sold both online and in person at the organization’s main office, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls. Raffle winners will be announced Sept. 6.

For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, visit the Labor of Love webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com