Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Enter your blackout poem in Burnet library contest

23 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet library blackout poetry contest

Entries from a blackout poetry contest for teens at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. The library is now accepting contest entries from adults through July 30. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Adults can try their hand at blackout poetry in a competition at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. The entry deadline is July 30.

Blackout poetry is a mix of writing and word puzzles. Poets use pages from old books, magazines, or any printed material and black out words they don’t want. The remaining words make up a poem.

The library will display blackout poem entries Aug. 2-6, when patrons can vote for their favorite. The winner receives bragging rights and a gift certificate to Trailblazer Grille in Burnet.

The library previously held a blackout poetry contest for teens and received 10 entries.

The Herman Brown Free Library is located at 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet. For more information about the contest or other programs, call 512-715-5228 or visit its website. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Nominate a hardworking person for Labor of Love Week award

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Oatmeal Festival’s Oatie needs a makeover

3 days ago | Suzanne Freeman

First responders honor Coy Guenter at Marble Falls Rodeo

3 days ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + 18 =