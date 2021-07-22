Enter your blackout poem in Burnet library contest

Entries from a blackout poetry contest for teens at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. The library is now accepting contest entries from adults through July 30. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Adults can try their hand at blackout poetry in a competition at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. The entry deadline is July 30.

Blackout poetry is a mix of writing and word puzzles. Poets use pages from old books, magazines, or any printed material and black out words they don’t want. The remaining words make up a poem.

The library will display blackout poem entries Aug. 2-6, when patrons can vote for their favorite. The winner receives bragging rights and a gift certificate to Trailblazer Grille in Burnet.

The library previously held a blackout poetry contest for teens and received 10 entries.

The Herman Brown Free Library is located at 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet. For more information about the contest or other programs, call 512-715-5228 or visit its website.

editor@thepicayune.com