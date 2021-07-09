GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 12

Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, July 12

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to approve hiring Taylor Osbourn as the new AgriLife Extension agent

discussion and possible action to approve a resolution to pursue a Regional Public Defender’s Office

Tuesday, July 13

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action selecting Seaux & Pierce as the City Hall architect

discussion and possible action to appoint members to both the Burnet Municipal Airport Advisory Board and the Burnet Historic Preservation Board

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, July 15

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

