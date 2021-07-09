GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 12
Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, July 12
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action to approve hiring Taylor Osbourn as the new AgriLife Extension agent
- discussion and possible action to approve a resolution to pursue a Regional Public Defender’s Office
Tuesday, July 13
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action selecting Seaux & Pierce as the City Hall architect
- discussion and possible action to appoint members to both the Burnet Municipal Airport Advisory Board and the Burnet Historic Preservation Board
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Thursday, July 15
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.