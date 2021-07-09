Dispose of bulk trash, debris at Burnet’s Chunk Your Junk

The city of Burnet’s Chunk Your Junk offers residents a monthly drop-off site for bulk household junk and debris. Courtesy image

Burnet residents can get rid of brush, old appliances, and other household junk for free during the city’s monthly Chunk Your Junk disposal day Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. The North East Facility disposal site is located at 3675 FM 963 in Burnet.

Chunk Your Junk is usually held the first Saturday of the month but was pushed back in July due to Independence Day weekend.

To drop off junk, people must show proof of city of Burnet residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

Accepted items include:

appliances (without freon)

brush and debris

household junk

tires not on rims (maximum of four per household)

Items not allowed are:

batteries

insecticides, herbicides, and similar chemicals

construction debris

tires on rims

wet paint

Previously, Chunk Your Junk was only semi-annual, but City Manager David Vaughn said a monthly event “not only provides a better service to our citizens but has also resulted in a cleaner community.”

The city had also offered curbside brush pickup; “however, this was not only incredibly staff intensive but also resulted in brushpiles being on the curb for weeks at a time, which had the unintended consequences of a negative curb appeal when you drove through the community,” Vaughn said.

Now residents can bring their brush to the monthly cleanup event.

For more information about Chunk Your Junk, contact the Burnet Public Works Department at 512-756-2402 or bcobern@cityofburnet.com.

