New ‘resort-type’ development coming to Horseshoe Bay’s Summit Rock

Harbor Custom Development plans to build 50-60 homes in Horseshoe Bay after purchasing 31 acres in the city. The development is at 1101 FM 2147 West with lots at Summit Rock, a Jack Nicklaus signature course

The three- to five-bedroom homes will range in price from $800,000 to $2 million.

“We don’t wait for buyers to come,” said Sterling Griffin, president and CEO of Harbor Custom Development. “We’ll have a complete range of products. We saw the possibilities in Horseshoe Bay, and we felt it was too good to pass up. We looked at this more and more nationally and thought, ‘What greater place than the Austin area? What better place than Horseshoe Bay?’”

With more people working from home, the developer believes buyers will consider Horseshoe Bay, which “is within striking distance” of Austin.

Harbor Custom Development, headquartered in Seattle, is also building homes in the capital city as well as Leander, Dripping Springs, and Driftwood.

The builder sees many parallels between the greater Austin and Seattle areas, noting both cities emphasize technology and diversity, which make them attractive places to live.

“Austin has a lot of similar growth,” Griffin said. “We feel it’s a very similar market, one we understand. As we saw the growth in Austin, we started looking at Horseshoe Bay. We like resort-type communities. It’s very similar to other communities we see in the Pacific Northwest.”

