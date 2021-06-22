Help three kids feel like celebrities

Cole Jensen, owner of Fort Wake, is teaming up with Ferrari Kid, Wakepoint LBJ, and WaterWorks Water Sports Academy to make three kids feel like celebrities for a day. Courtesy photo

Three children dealing with serious illnesses will be given celebrity treatment in Kingsland on Saturday, June 26, before an afternoon of water sports on Lake LBJ. Fort Wake founder and Kingsland resident Cole Jensen teamed up with Ferrari Kid, WakePoint LBJ, and WaterWorks for the event.

Fort Wake is a nonprofit organization that gives children with special needs and physical challenges a chance to experience water sports. Ferrari Kid, a nonprofit devoted to giving children coping with cancer and dealing with illness “the ride and experience of a lifetime,” is bringing the three kids to Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 in Kingsland, at around noon for lunch at Uncle Arnold’s BBQ. WaterWorks is water sports academy on Lake LBJ where Jensen is an instructor.

Jensen and Wakepoint LBJ are asking Highland Lakes residents to gather at 11:30 a.m. to welcome the three youths — ages 9, 12, and 13 — and help make them feel like celebrities by taking their photos and asking for autographs.

“We want to make those kids feel as special as possible,” Jensen said.

After the red-carpet treatment and lunch, the kids will head out on the water for about three hours of fun before returning to Wakepoint LBJ.

“It’ll be a day filled with joy and gratefulness for all of us,” Jensen said. “They’ll have a day where they’ll smile all around and feel the love people are giving. They can forget about anything they have going on in life and be out on the water and love life.”

