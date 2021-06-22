HARTH and DAV partner for equine-assisted programs for veterans

HARTH Foundation of Burnet has teamed with Highland Lakes DAV Chapter 198 to offer equine-assisted programs to disabled veterans and their families. Through this partnership, the local DAV chapter will provide sponsorships for veterans and their spouses and/or children to participate in HARTH’s specialized programs, which are holistic, evidence-based options that use horses for healing.

The focus of the partnership is to expand opportunities available to disabled veterans and their families that can help them on their journey of healing, according to a news release from HARTH Foundation.

“The reason I was interested in HARTH Foundation was because of their treatment approach for (post-traumatic stress disorder) in veterans,” said Don Blakely, adjutant/treasurer of the local DAV chapter, in the release.

He said he has seen first hand the positive impact of the foundation’s programs on veterans.

“We have received consistent feedback on our programs from veterans and their families on the positive impact that our programs have on their quality of life,” said Atherton in the release. “Equine-assisted programs have been shown to be very successful in helping those struggling with PTSD to manage their symptoms, to learn how to relax and trust again and to improve social skills, to name a few.”

To learn more about participating in the program, contact HARTH Foundation at 512-656-7698, Blakely at 830-265-7557, or DAV Commander Tom Walker at 830-637-9753.

