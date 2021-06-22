Grants for nonprofits available from Highland Lakes Service League

Nonprofit organizations in Burnet and Llano counties can apply for community grants from the Highland Lakes Service League. Deadline is Aug. 31.

Application materials and information for the Community Grant Program are available on the Service League’s website.

Grant funds are raised through the league’s annual events, including a women’s golf tournament and the Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction.

In the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than $100,000 to local charitable organizations.

A grant committee will review this year’s applications in September and recommend potential recipients to the league’s executive board and membership for approval. Grants will be awarded in November during the league’s general meeting.

For more information, email grants.hlsl@gmail.com.

editor@thepicayune.com