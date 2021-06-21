Highland Lakes Equality Center hosting Pride event in Johnson Park

Highland Lakes Equality Center volunteers are preparing for the organization’s first Equality Fest from 10 a.m. to sunset Saturday, June 26, in Johnson Park in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Equality Center is holding its first Equality Fest on Saturday, June 26, in Johnson Park in Marble Falls.

The free event is for Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone is invited for a day of inclusion and fun.

“(The event) is a day for the community to come together and celebrate equality,” said Sara Limon, event coordinator for HLEC. “Everyone has been locked in their homes for a year. They need something to celebrate, and Pride is perfect for that.”

Equality Fest is 10 a.m. to sunset at the park, 230 Avenue J South.

At 10 a.m., vendor booths open featuring handcrafted products and branded merchandise. Meat and vegetable kabobs, fruit cups, hot dogs, and other food will be sold during the event with proceeds going directly to the HLEC.

San Antonio-based musician Jaime Ramirez will take the stage from 1-3 p.m. at the park’s pavilion. HLEC speakers and representatives will also make appearances, sharing information about upcoming events and local resources for LGBTQ+ residents and allies.

Furry friends are also welcome to attend, Limon said. A pet station with water bowls, waste bags, and treats will provide leashed pets with everything they need to enjoy the day.

The Highland Lakes Equality Center is a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and support to members of the Highland Lakes LGBTQ+ community. For more information about the HLEC or to learn about its mission and how to get involved, visit its Facebook page.

