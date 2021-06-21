Horseshoe Bay Resort adding condos, tackling property-wide renovations

Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Waters Lakeside condominium project will offer 60 units with the first ones completed in spring 2022. Courtesy drawing

A Horseshoe Bay Resort project will offer more luxury housing options in the city. Waters Lakeside plans include three buildings and 60 condominiums. The units will feature three bedrooms, balconies, and other resort-style finishes.

The condos will be located in the resort between the Yacht Club and the marina.

“We are very excited about the new Waters Lakeside project as we continue to elevate Horseshoe Bay Resort and the member experience with our branded residential offerings,” said Jordan Jaffe, owner of Horseshoe Bay Resort, in a media release. “These new high-end condominiums are in the center of the resort’s amenity complex and offer wonderful views of Lake LBJ.”

The first building is projected to be completed in the spring of 2022, and the others should be done by that summer.

Legacy International is tabbed with the sales and marketing of Waters Lakeside condos.

The resort is also investing more than $100 million in property-wide renovations, according to reports.

editor@thepicayune.com