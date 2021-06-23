Freestyle Friday dance events in Johnson Park open to all

The first Freestyle Friday dance event takes place at the Johnson Park pavilion in Marble Falls from 3-5 p.m. June 25. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Put on your dancing shoes and loosen up at Freestyle Friday from 3-5 p.m. June 25 at the Johnson Park pavilion, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls. The free dance event is hosted by Reclaim Arts Academy and is open to the public.

The event provides people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity to try out new dance moves, showcase their skills, and meet new people, event organizer Stefany Nelson said.

“It’s open to everybody because we all have emotion in ourselves that we want to express, and you don’t have to do crazy dance moves in order to get that out of your body,” Nelson said. “I want to give people a chance to join and not worry about an expensive dance class they have to take every week and commit to.”

Nelson is a hip-hop instructor at Reclaim Arts Academy, an arts and worship ministry founded by First Baptist Church of Marble Falls.

While freestyle movement is the main focus of the event, Nelson will be present to teach some basic dance steps to attendees. Participants should wear athletic shoes and clothes that are both moveable and breathable. Nelson also suggests bringing water.

Nelson plans to host Freestyle Fridays once a month throughout the summer, noting that this month’s event attendance will help her determine how many people want to participate. She hopes to encourage community participation and bonding through these events.

“Especially in Marble Falls, people say they don’t know how to dance,” Nelson said. “But do you move? Do you like music? Do you bob around when you listen to music you like? If you say yes, that’s dancing.”

