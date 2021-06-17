Rotary Club of Marble Falls accepting old electronics for recycling

The Rotary Club of Marble Falls is holding an electronics recycling event Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19, at Hill County Collision, 1425 U.S. 281 South. The fee is $5-$15, depending on the size of the box in which items are dropped off. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Rotary Club of Marble Falls is offering a solution to the old or unused electronics people have piling up in their homes, offices, and garages: recycling.

The club is accepting electronics Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19, at Hill Country Collision, 1425 U.S. 281 South in Marble Falls. Drop-off is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re trying to keep things out of the landfill,” said Rotarian Lorinda Peters. “Everything will be recycled.”

The club is partnering with an electronics recycling business in Austin to collect the items. People can drop off items in boxes. As it is a fundraiser for the club, there is a nominal fee for the service.

Fees are $5 for small boxes (8 inches high by 18 inches wide by 15 inches deep), $10 for medium boxes (20 inches high by 16 inches wide by 16 inches deep) and $15 for large boxes (24 inches high by 18 inches wide by 18 inches deep).

Peters added there is a $10 fee for larger items such as computers (desktops and laptops), monitors (no CRT), printers, stereos, and sound systems.

Boxes can contain wires, cables, cords, phones, tablets, AC adapters, hard drives, docking stations, toner and ink cartridges, keyboards, mice, circuit boards, gaming systems, peripherals, small AV equipment, and switches.

“You can even bring old Christmas lights if you want to get rid of them,” Peters said.

