Pink Out set for Oct. 9 in Marble Falls

Burnet County Commissioner Damon Beierle participates in a Pink Out pageant during a previous event. Marble Falls Fire Rescue's Pink Out returns Oct. 9. The event celebrates cancer survivors and fighters. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Pink Out Marble Falls returns Oct. 9 to celebrate cancer survivors and fighters.

Marble Falls Fire Rescue, which organizes the annual event, is finalizing the details, but the main part of the celebration takes place at 5 p.m. that day in Old Oak Square in downtown Marble Falls. Activities and features include a street dance, first responder Olympic games, and the Crossroads Guardians of Hope pink fire truck.

“We’re still doing Pink Out your business,” said Lynnette Courtney, assistant emergency management coordinator for Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

Businesses deck out their offices and spaces in pink, and everyone is encouraged to wear the color to show their support for cancer survivors.

Event sponsorships are available by calling 830-693-4060. Courtney said T-shirt orders should start in the next week or so.

Pink Out’s official kickoff is the Marble Falls Rodeo’s first responder steer saddling contest on Friday, July 16. Entry is $50 per team. Proceeds support Pink Out.

More details are still to be determined, but officials ask the community to circle Oct. 9 on their calendars.

daniel@thepicayune.com