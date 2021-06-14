Support Community Press

Free Marble Falls concert series opens Friday with Rick Trevino

20 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Rick Trevino

Rick Trevino kicks off the three-show Summer Concert in the Park series at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Johnson Park pavilion in Marble Falls. The concert is free to the public. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Summer Concert in the Park series kicks off Friday, June 18, with a performance by Grammy Award-winning country singer Rick Trevino. The concert begins at 6 p.m. in the Johnson Park pavilion, 230 Avenue J South. 

The Steel Belts will open for Trevino.

“It’s free to attend,” Recreation Director Daulton Mobley said. “We’re really excited about getting people out there in the park and listening to live music.”  

Food vendors will sell snacks and drinks during the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The three-part series is hosted by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Future performances are Cody Hibbard on July 23 and Giovannie and the Hired Guns on Aug. 13. Each concert is free and begins at 6 p.m. 

