St. Frederick’s in Marble Falls hosts Juneteenth celebration

Celebrate freedom on Juneteenth at an event hosted by St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. The family-friendly event is open to the public. Festivities are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

“The (event’s) theme is unity because we are all in our community together,” said event organizer Bessie Jackson.

Juneteenth represents the day slaves in Texas were truly freed — two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Sometimes referred to as Jubilee Day, Juneteenth is celebrated across the country as the day federal troops took control of Texas and freed slaves at the end of the Civil War.

In Marble Falls, the celebration comes with barbecue plates of chicken, brisket, and sausage and blueberry cobbler. Barbecue will be served all day. A Black History presentation begins at 1 p.m. on church grounds. The event will also include recreational sports such as 3-on-3 basketball.

While food and attendance are free, donations are welcome.

Proceeds from the event will go toward building an African American museum on church premises. Still in the planning stage, the proposed museum will serve as an educational tool for the community and visitors, Jackson said.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, call the church at 830-693-4499.

