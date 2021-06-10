Marble Falls Senior Activity Center raising money for the roof

The Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, located at 618 Avenue L, is asking the community for donations through a GoFundMe account to pay for a new roof. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Senior Activity Center needs your help raising $40,000 to pay for a new roof after recent rains exacerbated already existing needs. Donations can be made on the center’s GoFundMe page.

The center, located at 618 Avenue L, has needed a new roof for several years, said Grant and Donations coordinator Dena Burroughs. The February winter storms caused ceiling tiles to fall and created leaks that dripped water into the building.

Although center officials did receive insurance money, they are thousands of dollars short of reaching their $40,000 goal.

Rain and the February winter storms caused water damage to the ceiling tiles at the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

“Now, every time it rains, it’ll start leaking again,” Burroughs said. “We do all of this stuff to the inside to make it more pleasant, but if it leaks, we’re defeating the purpose.”

In addition to repairing the roof, the center’s floors are also being retiled and interior walls repainted. Burroughs is pursuing grants to pay for improvements but has not yet received any.

Donations may be made on the center’s website, its GoFundMe account, or by contacting Burroughs at 830-693-5611 or marblefallsseniorcenter@gmail.com.

