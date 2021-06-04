Cottonwood Shores adopts 10-year vision for growth and development

Cottonwood Shores City Administrator J.C. Hughes along with city staff and councilors drafted a 10-year vision for the lakeside community to help guide growth and development. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Cottonwood Shores City Council approved a master plan that should help the city prepare for expected growth in the coming years. The plan is a 10-year vision for the city as a whole, City Administrator J.C. Hughes said.

Officials also will utilize the document when applying for grants and as a reference for homebuilders and developers. Hughes wrote the 2021 plan with the input from staff and council members.

The City Council adopted the plan during its June 3 meeting.

The two most important parts of the master plan are improvements to existing amenities and plans for new developments in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction to ensure orderly growth.

“We still have 600 lots that could be developed in the existing city limits,” Hughes said. “The ETJ (extends) a half-mile from our existing city limits where we exercise some sort of control.”

The extraterritorial jurisdiction encompasses about 880 acres that the city can eventually annex, he added.

The master plan will be added the city’s website next week, and hard copies will be available at City Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Shores Drive.

During the meeting, councilors also approved signs for NXTLVL Marine, a new business at 4011 FM 2147. One sign is 5 feet high and 12 feet across, while the other is 4 feet high and 10 feet across. One will contain the business logo, while the other will have a listing of the dealers’ products sold at the store.

The facility will sell watercraft, which should be on site in the next 30 days, and golf carts, which will be on the property in the next three weeks. The business also will offer boating- and water-related accessories.

In other news, Waste Management plans to distribute new garbage cans and pick up recycling carts in Cottonwood Shores on Friday-Saturday, June 4-5, 24 hours later than what was originally scheduled because of the weather.

The pickup of old carts and the placement of descriptive stickers on recycling carts will happen at a later date.

