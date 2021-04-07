Cottonwood Shores boat shop opens June 1

NXTLVL Marine, which currently has this location in New Braunfels, is adding a second site in Cottonwood Shores opening June 1. Photo from NXTLVL Marine Facebook page

The Highland Lakes is getting a new boat dealership and repair shop. NXTLVL Marine LBJ is projected to open June 1 at 4011 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. Construction of the facility is well underway.

This is the second location for NXTLVL Marine, which has a spot in New Braunfels.

The Cottonwood Shores location will sell boats from Montara, Xcursion, and Trifecta and have a full-service boat repair shop and a pro shop stocked with anything people need for fun on the lake.

It also will be a turn-key, golf cart dealer featuring Club Car as its primary brand.

Business hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

Construction is underway on the NXTLVL Marine LBJ site in Cottonwood Shores with an expected opening day of June 1. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

NXTLVL Marine is a family operation. Eric Chase, who describes himself a serial entrepreneur, has started a number of businesses. When he sold his previous venture, Chase decided to pursue something else.

“I always wanted to do something fun, something my family could be involved in,” he said.

That something was NXTLVL Marine in New Braunfels, which he opened in August 2020 with his son, Parker, and family friend Blake Flanigan. Soon after, Chase’s daughter, Addison, joined the team.

Parker and Flanagan will handle the New Braunfels location, while Chase and Addison operate the Cottonwood Shores spot.

“It made sense for our expansion to be in that area,” he said about the Highland Lakes. “From (Texas) 71 to Marble Falls is an incredible business thoroughfare.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com