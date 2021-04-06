Marble Falls Parks and Rec planning movies, softball league, concerts and more

An adult slow-pitch softball league for men's and co-ed teams begins May 12 at the Johnson Park Ball Field in Marble Falls. Registration starts April 9. The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission has other events planned. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

As the city livens up again and summer quickly approaches, Marble Falls residents have several upcoming recreational events in which to participate, Recreation Coordinator Daulton Mobley said during an April 5 meeting of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Events will be announced as they are approved and details solidified.

“This is really important because it shows the city is waking up again after the COVID break, that civic life is beginning again, and that the city is there providing these opportunities for people,” Commission Chair Charles Watkins said.

MOVIE IN THE PARK SERIES

Following its Spring Break Movie in the Park event, the Parks and Recreation Department will host two more family-friendly movies in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J.

The first, scheduled for April 16, is the animated movie “Hop.” The second, on May 21, is Disney’s “Moana.” Movies begin at 7:45 p.m. or as soon as the sun sets.

The movies are free. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

ADULT SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL

Registration for both men’s and co-ed adult slow-pitch softball leagues begins Friday, April 9. The eight-game season starts May 12 with men’s teams playing on Wednesday evenings and co-ed teams on Fridays at the Johnson Park Ball Field.

Registration is $300 per team. For more information, visit the parks department’s webpage.

COMING SOON

Mobley also previewed tentative summer events, including the Family Campout and Concert in the Park series, both to be held in Johnson Park sometime in June.

