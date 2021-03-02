Spring Break 2021 a smaller event

Elevate Church is hosting its annual Spring Break skateboarding event at Fall Creek Skatepark on March 16. The city of Marble Falls will screen a movie at Johnson Park on March 19 in a scaled-down Spring Break this year. File photo

Spring Break is making a small comeback in Marble Falls. Canceled last year, the city will have at least one activity for students during the school holiday, which is March 15-19.

The city has scheduled a movie at sunset Friday, March 19, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South, said Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman at a parks and recreation commission meeting March 1. The movie will be decided at a later date.

In addition, Elevate Church of Marble Falls will host its annual skatepark event from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Falls Creek Skatepark, 900 Yett St.

Spring Break 2020 was canceled last March over COVID-19 concerns. A year into the pandemic, the city’s Spring Break partners are hesitant to participate, Dingman said.

She also noted that the $14,000 spent on Spring Break activities could fund other recreational events.

“Moving into this year, we had already talked about revamping our approach to Spring Break,” Dingman said. “We’re trying to spread those funds out through the year versus spending considerable amounts all in one week.”

