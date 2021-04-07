Texas vehicle title and registration waiver ends April 14

Time is running out to update outdated vehicle title and registration requirements, which were suspended in March 2020 at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic when businesses and state offices closed to prevent the spread of virus that causes the disease. After April 14, law enforcement will again issue citations to motorists operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or registration receipt, announced the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Texas motorists can renew their vehicle registration three ways:

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov for the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Motorists save $1 by renewing online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past a registration expiration date. Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment, and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector by mail. The necessary address should be on your renewal form. Motorists choosing to renew by mail should allow adequate time for delivery and processing. In person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In some counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations. The physical address and phone number should be on your renewal form.

Before renewing registration, motorists will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at a state vehicle inspection station, unless the vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The temporary waiver expiring on April 14 covers the following services:

initial vehicle registration

vehicle registration renewal

vehicle titling

renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver’s licenses or state identification cards. Visit the Texas Department of Public Safety webpage at dps.texas.gov/driverlicense for these services.

