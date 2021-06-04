GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 7

County, city, and school district governing entities meet the week of June 7. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, June 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on Fiscal Year 2022 budget topics

discussion and possible action on accepting awarded merchandise from National Rifle Association grant

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on appointing commissioners to City Housing Authority

discussion and possible action on entering agreement with Texas Department of Transportation to make improvements to Burnet Municipal Airport

discussion and possible action on contract with GolfNow for Delaware Springs Golf Course

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

elect board officers

discussion and possible action on bond projects in excess of $25,000

discussion and possible action on approval of candidates for R.J. Richey Elementary and Shady Grove Elementary principals

Bertram City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 110 E Vaughan St., Bertram

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

