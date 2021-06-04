GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 7
County, city, and school district governing entities meet the week of June 7. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, June 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action on Fiscal Year 2022 budget topics
- discussion and possible action on accepting awarded merchandise from National Rifle Association grant
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action on appointing commissioners to City Housing Authority
- discussion and possible action on entering agreement with Texas Department of Transportation to make improvements to Burnet Municipal Airport
- discussion and possible action on contract with GolfNow for Delaware Springs Golf Course
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. special meeting
BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- elect board officers
- discussion and possible action on bond projects in excess of $25,000
- discussion and possible action on approval of candidates for R.J. Richey Elementary and Shady Grove Elementary principals
Bertram City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 110 E Vaughan St., Bertram
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.