GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 7

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

County, city, and school district governing entities meet the week of June 7. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, June 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action on Fiscal Year 2022 budget topics 
  • discussion and possible action on accepting awarded merchandise from National Rifle Association grant 

Burnet City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda

  • discussion and possible action on appointing commissioners to City Housing Authority 
  • discussion and possible action on entering agreement with Texas Department of Transportation to make improvements to Burnet Municipal Airport 
  • discussion and possible action on contract with GolfNow for Delaware Springs Golf Course

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • elect board officers
  • discussion and possible action on bond projects in excess of $25,000
  • discussion and possible action on approval of candidates for R.J. Richey Elementary and Shady Grove Elementary principals 

Bertram City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 110 E Vaughan St., Bertram

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

