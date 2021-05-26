Marble Falls VFW community barbecue cook-off June 5

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 welcomes barbecue cooks and the community to participate in a Hill Country BBQ Cook-off on June 5 at post headquarters, 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Start your summer with barbecue, music, and more at the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 Barbecue Cook-off on June 5. The community event, hosted at post headquarters, 1001 Veterans Ave., is open to the public.

The Hill Country BBQ Cook-off offers local grill masters a chance to compete for various prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Barbecue categories include chicken, ribs, and brisket. Local bakers can also submit their best cobblers for judging.

Entry fees are $15 per brisket and $10 for chicken, ribs, and cobblers. All barbecue dishes must be cooked on site at the VFW post. Cobblers can be made in advance.

For more competition information, contact the post at 830-693-2261 or marblefallsvfw@gmail.com.

You don’t have to compete to eat. Starting at noon, $10 barbecue plates will be sold on site. Have a great meal while enjoying live music.

Proceeds fund VFW programs.

To stay up to date on VFW community events, visit its Facebook page.

