Highland Lakes Memorial Day ceremonies

Highland Lakes residents have several ways to observe Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 31. Since 1971, the last Monday of May has been set aside as Memorial Day to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Marble Falls

On Memorial Day, American flags are kept at half-mast until noon, when they must all be raised to the peak of the flagpole. In addition to continuing its tradition of placing flags at the graves of veterans, the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 will remember fallen veterans during an 11:30 a.m. flag raising outside of the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, 618 Avenue L.

Additionally, volunteers will distribute Buddy Poppies from May 28-30 at Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, and Ace Hardware, 2607 RR 1431 West in Kingsland.

The Buddy Poppy program was started by the national VFW in 1922 and is based on a poem by John McCrae called “In Flander’s Field.” The artificial flowers are assembled by veterans.

The poppies are distributed for free, but donations are welcome and the money is used to help veterans in need.

Burnet

Burnet Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974 seeks volunteers to help place American flags on veterans’ graves beginning at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day at Post Mountain Cemetery, 321 Southland Drive in Burnet.

VFW members and guests are welcome to gather at the post at 1402 Buchanan Drive in Burnet for a noon lunch. Afterward, the post will host a flag retirement ceremony.

All activities are open to the public.

Kingsland

The Kingsland American Legion Post 437 will host a Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags flag retirement at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at post headquarters, 138 Legion Loop in Kingsland. Light refreshments will be served during the event.

Anyone can bring their unserviceable flags to the event, where Legion members will ensure they are properly and honorably disposed.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Sunrise Beach Village

The Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Memorial Day barbecue beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at McNair Park, 211 Park Road in Sunrise Beach Village.

The event will include a Tribute to Veterans, which will start promptly at 5 p.m. The tribute will include a musical performance of the National Anthem, a blessing prayer, and a veterans’ salute.

The tribute will be followed by a meal of barbecued chicken and other specialities.

Tickets are $12 per meal and are available for purchase online. Event proceeds go directly to the volunteer fire department.

