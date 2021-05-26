Support Community Press

Hamilton Pool Preserve waterfall access closed for summer due to falling rocks

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Hamilton Pool Preserve

Swimming and hiking at the Hamilton Pool Preserve, 24300 Hamilton Road in Dripping Springs, is suspended until further notice after falling rocks raised safety concerns. Staff photo

Access to the 50-foot waterfall at Hamilton Pool is off limits for the summer and beyond after rocks began to fall into the swimming area. Hiking at the park, which is located at 24300 Hamilton Road in Dripping Springs, has been suspended as well but might reopen soon. 

“Following the big freeze in February, rocks have been falling with increased frequency at many locations in and around the pool,” reads a statement on the Travis County Parks website. “We are working with geologists to assess the hazard. We do not expect swimming to be allowed this summer.” 

Known for its waterfall, the preserve draws tourists seeking outdoor and photo-worthy experiences. Although visitors can still access the beach, they will not be allowed on sections of the trail snaking underneath the waterfall or the rock overhang. 

Guided hikes also were suspended but are anticipated to resume later this summer. 

Reservations can be rescheduled until midnight before the visit. Visit the Hamilton Pool Preserve website for more information. 

