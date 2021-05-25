Look for super flower blood moon eclipse

If the skies are clear and you’re out of bed early Wednesday morning, you might see a super flower blood moon lunar eclipse.

May’s full moon, which occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, May 25-26, is the nearest full moon to Earth in 2021, making it a super moon. The flower part of its name is because May is a time for blooming flowers, though it’s sometimes called the “corn planting moon.”

It’s called a blood moon due to the reddish, or rosy, color it appears as it passes through a lunar eclipse, which happens when the moon and sun take up precise positions on opposite sides of the earth. As the super moon passes into the planet’s shadow during sunrise/sunset hours, sunlight through the atmosphere becomes a reddish-orangish hue that travels to the lunar surface and reflects off of it.

While the super moon will be visible everywhere, the super flower blood moon eclipse will be best seen in western North America, including Texas and the Highland Lakes. The only caveat being if skies are cloudy.

To see the entire lunar eclipse and blood moon, be outside by 4:45 a.m. According to NASA and EarthSky, the partial eclipse begins at about 4:45 a.m. across Central Texas and the Highland Lakes. As the moon continues on its path, the total eclipse will start at 6:11 a.m. with the greatest part of it at 6:19 a.m. The total eclipse should wrap up at 6:26 a.m. with the partial lasting until 7:52 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the Highland Lakes forecast calls for an increase in cloud coverage Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

