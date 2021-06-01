Mid-week thunderstorms in Burnet Co. could cause minor flooding

Rain and storms are expected through Friday and could cause some flooding in the Central Texas area, according to the National Weather Service.

Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected tonight, June 1, brought in by a west coast low-pressure system.

The worst of the storms will begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms could linger into the weekend as well.

Central Texas rainfall totals should be around 3 to 4 inches over the next seven days. Recent rains saturating the ground could lead to flooding by Wednesday.

Wednesday morning thunderstorm chances are at 70 percent, a prediction that should continue through Saturday. The chances drop to 60 percent on Sunday and 40 percent on Monday, June 7. The low pressure system should move out of the area by Tuesday, June 8.

Temperatures will be cooler than average throughout the seven days.