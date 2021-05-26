Granite Shoals OKs over $2M for water tower and pressure tank projects

Granite Shoals will replace its current four-legged water tank at Bluebriar and West Phillips Ranch Road with a new composite water tank on an adjacent field. The City Council approved buying the new tank during its regular meeting May 25. File photo

The Granite Shoals City Council approved $2.1 million for a 350,000-gallon water tank and tower, which should come on line in about a year.

Also during the May 25 regular meeting, councilors voted to spend about $81,000 on a hydro-pneumatic pressure tank for the Sherwood Shores No. 3 water system, which should mean better water pressure for customers in that area.

Funding for the two projects comes from the bond voters approved in November 2019.

“I’m really pleased with the bid results,” City Manager Jeff Looney said about the bids for both projects. “I think we’re making progress, and I’m excited about that. I think it’s going to be a good thing, and we are following through on our promises to residents.”

Landmark Structures of Fort Worth landed the winning bid for the 350,000-gallon composite water tank, and Burnet’s Hoover Construction Co. Inc. had the best deal for the 4,000-gallon hydro-pneumatic pressure tank.

The city will use the current water tank at Bluebriar and West Phillips Ranch Road until the new one is installed in an adjacent field.

City officials set June 12 as the start date for both projects. They project a Dec. 9 completion date for the pressure tank, while it should take a year for the water tower to be finished.

Councilors chose the composite water tank/tower option. This structure’s base is a single rather than four legs like the current tank.

City staff told the council that the composite tank has several advantages.

First, a composite tank covers pipes and other parts “so it protects the valves from weather exposure,” Looney said.

Second, the long-term maintenance of painting the tower is more cost effective.

“It costs a lot of money to paint a four-legged tower,” the city manager said.

And Landmark’s bid came in at $274,000 less than the next lowest bid.

Looney was equally happy about the hydro-pneumatic pressure tank, which resembles a home butane tank.

“You have to have enough air in the tank to push water into the system,” he said. “You don’t have a standing tower at Sherwood Shores No. 3, you don’t have a steel pipe that fills up with water that goes into the system, so you have to create the pressure.”

Looney also was pleased to award the contract to a Highland Lakes company.

In other business:

Will Skinner and Ron Munos were sworn back on to the council;

Munos was again voted as mayor pro-tem;

and a COVID-19 declaration on requiring face coverings passed in March 2020 was rescinded.

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended a statewide face covering requirement and later added that no government entity in Texas could require people to wear them.

jfierro@thepicayune.com