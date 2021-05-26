Burnet County gives and receives money, including $10,000 donation for road repairs

The Burnet County Commissioners Court and Burnet County Clerk Janet Parker handed out three checks of more than $2,100 each to Phoenix Center of Marble Falls, Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties Meals on Wheels, and Caring Hearts for Children. Burnet County employees raised $6,572 to disperse among the three nonprofits. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Burnet County Commissioners Court both gave and received during the regular May 25 meeting, including getting a $10,000 donation to help with road repairs.

Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle informed the other court members that Wynn and Danny Floyd had donated $10,000 to his precinct. The Floyds want the money used for county roadway improvements.

The two heard the county wasn’t getting much help for road maintenance after the February winter storm and wanted to lend a hand, Beierle said. The Commissioners Court approved accepting the donation.

The county also donated money.

Burnet County employees raised $6,572 for area nonprofits. Burnet County Clerk Janet Parker told commissioners the money came from a gift basket fundraiser during the employee picnic May 7.

Donations were divided up among three nonprofits: Phoenix Center, Opportunities for Williamson and Burnet Counties Meals on Wheels, and Caring Hearts for Children.

During the same meeting, VetRides of Burnet County manager Sophie McCoy told the court that the Texas Veterans Commission awarded the program a $75,000 grant. While the commission provides the funding, it goes through Burnet County to VetRides.

The grant is a recurring one, but during the previous grant, the commission changed some of the criteria.

McCoy said the 2020-21 grant, which expires June 30, stipulated that 70 percent of the rides be for unduplicated riders. VetRides provides free rides for veterans and their spouses to things such as doctor’s appointments.

The commission set a March deadline to reach that goal, which VetRides did. McCoy said the program had 186 unduplicated riders. VetRides volunteers drove veterans and their spouses more than 91,000 miles under the current grant cycle.

McCoy told commissioners that the $75,000, which is for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, will help with vehicle maintenance.

VetRides is currently providing transportation for veterans and their spouses to COVID-19 vaccination appointments. This means often operating outside its normal times, McCoy said, as some appointments are earlier in the day or on weekends.

The vaccination appointments include trips to Austin, Marble Falls, Fredericksburg, and Veterans Administration facilities.

“I continue to love what we do at VetRides,” McCoy said, “and I can’t thank (the Commissioners Court) enough for your support.”

Contact VetRides at 830-613-9982 for more information.

