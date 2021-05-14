Horseshoe Bay council to fill vacant seat

Horseshoe Bay Mayor Pro-Tem Kent Graham (right), pictured with Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith, has resigned from the council due to moving outside of the city. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Horseshoe Bay City Council on May 18 will appoint someone to fill the seat of Councilor Kent Graham, who resigned in mid-April because he and his wife, Beverly, are moving to Bee Cave. Graham is also mayor pro-tem.

City Manager Stan Farmer confirmed the resignation.

“They started a business, and it took them away,” Farmer said. “Kent Graham will be missed. He was an integral part of the team. He brought so much spirit. He left the council stronger then he found it.”

The council will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive, to make the appointment as well as select a new mayor pro-tem.

“They have chosen to appoint somebody to fill (Graham’s) seat for the current term, (until) 2022,” Farmer said. “I don’t know who they’re going to pick for sure.”

Graham was elected in 2016 for his first term and has since served for 4½ years on the council. His current term is set to expire in November 2022.

Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith said Graham’s biggest contribution was his financial and business sense.

“The gift he brought us was the strong service in the financial area, and he did a good job of getting a five-year plan,” she said. “He spent hundreds of hours doing that. … Obviously, we’re doing great. He organized it and gave us a good projection.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com