Marble Falls waterslide returns June 19-20

Marble Falls residents and visitors had fun on a giant waterslide in downtown Marble Falls in 2019. After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the event is making a comeback June 19-20 in downtown Marble Falls. File photo

Slide Into Marble Falls is returning to downtown on June 19-20, announced the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, the event’s host.

The three-lane waterslide plunges riders 1,000 feet down the Third Street hill from Main Street to Avenue J. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

Attendees can choose between a $20 ticket good for two hours of sliding or a $40 all-day pass with unlimited rides. Also available are $75 two-day passes. Children 5 years or older, or people at least 46 inches tall, are eligible to take the plunge.

A limited number of Fast Passes, which will take pass holders to the front of the line, will be sold for an additional $10.

To purchase tickets, visit the chamber’s website.

