GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 17

17 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

During the week of May 17, several school boards and city councils are holding their meetings. Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are meeting in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, May 17

Llano City Council

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chamber, 301 W. Main St., Llano

On the agenda:

  • proclamation as Second Amendment Sanctuary 
  • swear in newly elected officials
  • discussion and possible action on request from Collier Material Inc. to lower Robinson Lake for dredging

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • recognition of several students
  • go over financial reports
  • review timetable for issuing bonds
  • discuss and possible action regarding new position of licensed specialist in school psychology

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • special recognization of 2021 retirees
  • administer oath of office to three board members
  • fine arts department update by Bryce Gage
  • discussion of 2022 budget planning

Tuesday, May 18

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, #11 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

One the agenda:

  • consider filling council vacancy left by Kent Graham 
  • appoint mayor pro tem
  • hold public hearing on rezoning parcel of property in 300 block of Hi Circle North 

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • recognize outgoing mayor and council member
  • update from Marble Falls Independent School District
  • discussion and possible action on appointing person to Place 5 council seat
  • possibly authorize city manager to appoint police chief as Chief Mark Whitacre has submitted his intent to retire

Wednesday, May 19

Burnet City Council

9 a.m. budget retreat

Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

On the agenda: Discuss and consider fiscal year 2020-21 goals and priorities, proposed capital projects reports, and staff requests

Thursday, May 20

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Virtual

Agenda was not available at time of publication. Check the city website for more information. 

