GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 17

During the week of May 17, several school boards and city councils are holding their meetings. Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are meeting in person, virtually, or both.

Monday, May 17

Llano City Council

5:30 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chamber, 301 W. Main St., Llano

On the agenda:

proclamation as Second Amendment Sanctuary

swear in newly elected officials

discussion and possible action on request from Collier Material Inc. to lower Robinson Lake for dredging

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

recognition of several students

go over financial reports

review timetable for issuing bonds

discuss and possible action regarding new position of licensed specialist in school psychology

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

special recognization of 2021 retirees

administer oath of office to three board members

fine arts department update by Bryce Gage

discussion of 2022 budget planning

Tuesday, May 18

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, #11 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

One the agenda:

consider filling council vacancy left by Kent Graham

appoint mayor pro tem

hold public hearing on rezoning parcel of property in 300 block of Hi Circle North

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

recognize outgoing mayor and council member

update from Marble Falls Independent School District

discussion and possible action on appointing person to Place 5 council seat

possibly authorize city manager to appoint police chief as Chief Mark Whitacre has submitted his intent to retire

Wednesday, May 19

Burnet City Council

9 a.m. budget retreat

Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

On the agenda: Discuss and consider fiscal year 2020-21 goals and priorities, proposed capital projects reports, and staff requests

Thursday, May 20

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Virtual

Agenda was not available at time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

