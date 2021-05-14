GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 17
During the week of May 17, several school boards and city councils are holding their meetings. Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are meeting in person, virtually, or both.
Monday, May 17
Llano City Council
5:30 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chamber, 301 W. Main St., Llano
- proclamation as Second Amendment Sanctuary
- swear in newly elected officials
- discussion and possible action on request from Collier Material Inc. to lower Robinson Lake for dredging
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- recognition of several students
- go over financial reports
- review timetable for issuing bonds
- discuss and possible action regarding new position of licensed specialist in school psychology
Marble Falls Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- special recognization of 2021 retirees
- administer oath of office to three board members
- fine arts department update by Bryce Gage
- discussion of 2022 budget planning
Tuesday, May 18
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, #11 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- consider filling council vacancy left by Kent Graham
- appoint mayor pro tem
- hold public hearing on rezoning parcel of property in 300 block of Hi Circle North
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- recognize outgoing mayor and council member
- update from Marble Falls Independent School District
- discussion and possible action on appointing person to Place 5 council seat
- possibly authorize city manager to appoint police chief as Chief Mark Whitacre has submitted his intent to retire
Wednesday, May 19
Burnet City Council
9 a.m. budget retreat
Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet
On the agenda: Discuss and consider fiscal year 2020-21 goals and priorities, proposed capital projects reports, and staff requests
Thursday, May 20
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Virtual
Agenda was not available at time of publication. Check the city website for more information.