CDC: Fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks, except where required

People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear face coverings for outdoor and indoor activities any longer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You can do the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday, May 13.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a face covering or social distancing. However, the agency added that people still must follow federal, state, and local rules and regulations. Businesses and workplaces can also continue to require face coverings and social distancing.

Face coverings are still required when using public transportation such as airlines, trains, and buses. On April 30, the Transportation Security Administration extended its face covering requirement through Sept. 13. This includes at airports and on commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and commuter bus and rail systems. The agency stated it has no plans at this time to change that extension.

The decision was based on real-world studies of people in Israel and the United States who have been fully vaccinated.

Under CDC guidelines, “fully vaccinated” refers to those who are two weeks’ past receiving both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

“Additionally, a growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or transmit SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus the causes COVID-19) to others,” according to CDC reports.

If a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, officials urge them to get tested whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Visit the CDC’s website for more on what fully vaccinated people can do under this recent decision.

