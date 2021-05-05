Mission Marble Falls buys former Helping Center building for free meal service

Mission Marble Falls found a permanent home with the purchase of the former Helping Center of Marble Falls building. Members of the boards of both organizations gathered Tuesday, May 4, to celebrate, including (front row from left) Kara Buster, Janessa Hardaway, Jacklyn Scott, Blake Brooks, (back row from left) Taylor Smith, Danny Joe Buster, the Rev. George Perry, Wyler Burks, and Paul King. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Mission Marble Falls found a permanent location for its free meal program that already has ties to feeding people in the community. On Tuesday, May 4, the nonprofit finalized the purchase of the former Helping Center of Marble Falls food pantry at the corner of Broadway and Avenue N in Marble Falls.

Mission Marble Falls currently serves lunches three days a week at the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls Unit. Officials started looking for a place of their own about a year ago.

Grant Dean started the purchase process. Dean, who passed away Nov. 5, 2020, was vice president of the Mission Marble Falls board of directors.

“It’s huge,” said Danny Joe Buster, Mission Marble Falls treasurer, about the purchase. “This is a great day because, now that Grant has passed, we can see his vision come through to build our corner of the hill. It meant a lot to him.”

The opening of Mission Marble Falls at the new location is several months away. It will continue to operate at the Boys & Girls Club, 1701 Broadway, in the meantime, serving free lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The new facility will help Mission Marble Falls keep up with the need. Buster said the number of people the organization feeds has tripled in the past several months, and the old Helping Center building “gives us the capacity to serve more.”

Renovations on the building will include a memorial wall in honor of Dean. People can purchase plaques to be placed on the wall. For more information, contact Mission Marble Falls at 830-220-2610 or missionmarblefallsvc@gmail.com.

The Helping Center of Marble Falls recently relocated down the road to the Community Resource Centers, 1016 Broadway.

Helping Center board member Paul King said that through the support of community and the Texas Housing Foundation, which manages the CRC, the food pantry didn’t need to raise as much money for its new facility, and, in turn, passed some of the savings to Mission Marble Falls.

“From the generosity of the community, we’re able to (move to a new location) without debt,” King said. “It’s time to pass it on. We sold this to Mission Marble Falls at a very good discount. We saw it as a great fit. This is great for a community that’s been generous to us.”

Buster expressed his gratitude and excitement regarding Mission Marble Falls’ new location.

“We’re all super excited to have a place to call home that we can fix up on the greatest corner in Marble Falls,” Buster said. “It’s easy access for people to come and eat. The Helping Center, through their graciousness, has made it an easy transition and affordable for us.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com