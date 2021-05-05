Buy a T-shirt, help a local veteran

Marble Falls small-business owners Jay Brown (left) and Kristian Eyman pose with shirts they designed and printed to sell and raise money for local veterans. All proceeds from the fundraiser, sponsored by nine local businesses, will go to the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376. Courtesy photo

Support local veterans this Memorial Day by purchasing $12 T-shirts sold as part of the “Thank a Veteran” fundraiser. Proceeds will go directly to the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376.

The fundraiser is a combined effort by Jay Brown and Kristian Eyman, two Marble Falls small-business owners.

“We both have family members who served in the military, so helping out is important to us,” Brown said.

Brown owns Marble Falls Graphics, a graphic design company at 705 First St. He combined his skills with those of Eyman, who owns Marble Falls-based printing service QuikColor, to design and create 1,000 black and white T-shirts now being sold to raise money for the VFW. They worked quickly to make the product available before Memorial Day on May 31 and the Fourth of July, two holidays that celebrate patriotic spirit.

The pair partnered with several other local businesses to help pay for the production of the shirts. Sponsors include Singleton Home Builders, TH Fishing in Buchanan Dam, All-Star HVAC, J&J Contracting, and Roadrunner Car Wash.

“The sponsors paid for the materials, that way, we started at zero and everything we raise is going straight to the VFW,” Brown explained.

The T-shirts are available at the following Marble Falls locations:

Marble Falls Graphics, 705 First St., Suite 202

QuikColor, 1812 U.S. 281

Atkins Pharmacy, 701 Third St.

Chuspy’s Burritos, 1802 U.S. 281

Brown said he and other organizers could continue the fundraiser indefinitely and print more shirts if they sell out of their first round of products.

Businesses interested in distributing shirts or sponsoring production can email Brown at jay@marblefallsgraphics.com or Eyman at info@quikcolor.com.

brigid@thepicayune.com