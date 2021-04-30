Burnet County Democratic Club virtual gala features cooking class with local chef

Take an Italian cooking class with local chef Becca Schafer during the Burnet County Democratic Club's virtual gala fundraiser and silent auction in June. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

The Burnet County Democratic Club is holding a virtual summer fundraiser with a silent auction and Italian cooking class by local chef Becca Schafer. Bidding for the online auction is June 7-17. The cooking class is 6-8 p.m. June 17 via Zoom.

“This will be a really cool event that you will not want to miss,” said Cindy Dashnaw, fundraiser organizer and club secretary. “We have so many really great items and experiences for the silent auction, such as a mountaintop vacation getaway in New Mexico, an expert-guided fishing trip, or a complete CBD wellness basket. We will also offer several types of professional services for your business, home, or hobby.”

Auction items will be available for preview beginning Friday, May 7, on the Burnet County Democratic Club gala webpage. The auction begins June 7 and ends at midnight June 17. Winners will be announced once the bids are verified by the club fundraising committee.

Tickets for the live cooking lesson with Schafer, who owns a Highland Lakes catering service, are $30 per family and available on the above webpage. Learn to make pasta carbonara with pancetta served with bread and herbed compound butter. Ticket purchasers will receive an H-E-B shopping list for ingredients that cost about $40-$50.

“This is such an exciting way to wind down our fundraiser,” said Kishia Turland, event organizer and club board member. “You’ll laugh, you’ll taste, you’ll be so proud of the dish you create during this unique opportunity to get live, one-on-one instruction from the incomparable and entertaining chef Becca.”

Schafer has catered for and been a featured guest judge for Food Network. She’s also won first and second places at Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Wine, Dine & Jazz festival and has served many distinguished and celebrity guests.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram or visit bcdctx.org for membership and auction information. The club meets monthly via Zoom.

editor@thepicayune.com