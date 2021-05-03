Kids can win prizes, get involved at Cottonwood Shores Police Department fishing event

Cottonwood Shores Police Chief Johnny Liendo didn’t come up with Fish with Police Officers to help kids become better anglers — that’s just a bonus. He did it to encourage community involvement.

“I’ve been wanting to get the kids more involved,” he said. “I want everybody to get involved. We have a lot more kids in the area, and I want them to know their officers are the good guys.”

The free event for ages 1-16 is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at LBJ Yacht Club, 200 S. Wirtz Dam in Horseshoe Bay. Parents can pre-register young anglers by calling the police department at 830-693-1410 or sign up at the event. Liendo said 60 kids are already registered. Under Texas law, anglers 16 years and younger don’t have to have a fishing license.

“Bring your own fishing equipment,” said Liendo, though some gear will be available to borrow. “Hopefully, we’ll have enough rods, reels, and tackles to lend out. We’d like to have it back for the next time we do this.”

Officials will divide anglers into 1-5, 6-12, and 13-16 age divisions to compete for prizes for smallest fish caught, largest fish caught, and most fish caught. One overall Big Bass winner will be crowned. In all, 10 trophies will be handed out, the chief said.

Door prizes also will be given away every 30 minutes.

“When (a child) registers, parents will sign a waiver and be given a raffle ticket,” Liendo said. “I’ll be cooking hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Liendo has wanted to host an event such as this for a while to build stronger relationships with residents and visitors.

“This community needs community involvement,” he said.

