Granite Shoals unveils simpler website

City of Granite Shoals Director of Finance Russell Martin helped build the city's new website. Officials say it should be easier to navigate for residents. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Granite Shoals recently unveiled its new website, which officials said should be easier to navigate for residents.

City Secretary Elaine Simpson began tackling the project earlier in 2021. City Director of Finance Russell Martin put the finishing touches on the site.

“It’s quite a bit of work, and it takes a lot of time to put together,” Martin said. “It became a team effort. Elaine and (Police) Chief (Gary) Boshears did a lot as well.”

The city’s old website was outdated, and current technology no longer supported it, Martin added.

The biggest challenge was transferring the massive amount of city information to the new site. This included city ordinances, public notices, data on boards and commissions, and a resident pay portal for court fees and water bills.

The site also has information on the numerous departments that make up city services, contains a staff directory, and is home to “The Rock,” the city’s newsletter.

The goal was to make website navigation quick and easy, Martin said.

“We’re a small community here,” he added. “We have to serve everybody and make it personal. Our search feature on this website is better.”

Martin said he didn’t know how many person-hours went into creating the new website.

“I wouldn’t want to guess or try to ask one person,” he said. “It’s just almost impossible. We’re (city staff) fairly lean; it takes all of us. We tried hard to make it user-friendly. If (residents and visitors) have any suggestions, we’re open to them. On each page, there’s a feedback link.”

