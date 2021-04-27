Summer opening for Marble Falls WingStop

A new WingStop location, 2508 U.S. 281, No. 125, in Marble Falls, is on track to open this summer. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

A new WingStop location in Marble Falls is scheduled to open in early June 2021.

“That’s based on construction estimates,” project manager Loren Hernandez said. “The only thing that could really delay the opening might be staffing.”

The new restaurant, part of an international chain, is located at 2508 U.S. 281, No. 125. WingStop serves a variety of flavored chicken wings and sides. Currently, the closest location to Marble Falls is in Austin.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put hurdles in place for businesses trying to open, Hernandez said. The demand for equipment and supplies combined with slower production and delivery times have led to longer waiting periods for necessities, including fryers.

“I actually ordered the fryers early for this location, so we have them, which is really good,” he said. “Previously, it would take six or eight weeks for them to arrive, but now, it’s four to five months.”

Hernandez estimates the Marble Falls location will need 12-15 employees to be fully operational. He does not know when hiring will begin, but people interested in employment can visit WingStop’s website for job opportunities.

