Marble Falls senior saddling up with Schreiner University equestrian team

Marble Falls High School senior Jessica Pado signs to ride for the Schreiner University equestrian team this coming fall. She is joined by grandfather Larry Chiappino (front, left), equine instructor Dan Keen, Schreiner University equestrian coach Ashley Brune, and parents Robert (back, left) and Cathe Pado. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls High School senior Jessica Pado began riding horses when she was about 5 years old, and it’s paid off in many ways, including with a spot on the Schreiner University equestrian team.

Pado signed her letter of intent to attend the Kerrville school and ride for the team on April 23 at Spicewood’s L&D Sport Horses Stable, home of Dan Keen Horsemanship.

Keen has been her instructor and coach for the past three years.

At Schreiner University, Pado will ride for equestrian coach Ashley Brune. The program competes through the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. Along with landing a spot on the team, Pado earned an Arabian Horse Association scholarship.

Pado, the daughter of Cathe and Robert Pado, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Starlettes dance squad. She is completing high school in only three years.

editor@thpicayune.com