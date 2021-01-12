Granite Shoals working on new, faster website

Granite Shoals City Secretary Elaine Simpson says the city's new website will be faster and have more information for residents. It should go live in March. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Granite Shoals will soon unveil its new website, which will be faster and offer more information, officials promised. Until then, residents can still use the currently “under construction” site to pay utility bills and court fines, view city government agendas and ordinances, and find city job openings.

The city’s website has not been updated in about eight years, said City Secretary Elaine Simpson. The new website, created by digital development company Granicus, should be complete by March.

“It’s going to be seamless. You’re not going to know when you’re going to the new website,” Simpson said about the switch from old site to new.

She said the new website will have an improved search feature and a “fresher, lively, and colorful” look.

“I think people are going to like it,” she said. “You’ll find what you want faster.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com