Get your Golden Tickets (or regular tickets) to ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’

Reclaim Arts Academy presents 'Willy Wonka Jr.' on April 23-24 at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

First Baptist Church of Marble Falls’ Reclaim Arts Academy presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” on April 23-24. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, 901 La Ventana Drive.

As an added bonus, and in true Willy Wonka form, cast members are selling Wonka Bars that could contain a much-sought-after Golden Ticket. Those who find the Golden Tickets will receive free admission to the show.

Regular admission is $7 for ages 4 and older online at redeemingthearts.org or $10 at the door. Ages 3 and younger get in free.

Reclaim Arts Academy is a self-funded branch of the First Baptist Church of Marble Falls Worship Ministry and offers classes in the arts to children. Visit the website or call 830-201-0232 for more information.

