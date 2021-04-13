Marble Falls VFW invites locals to visit canteen, support veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376, located at 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls, is open to civilians as well as veterans and their families. Locals are invited to stop in for lunch or a friendly game of pool any day of the week. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

From karaoke to camaraderie, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 has it all. The post, located at 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls, offers civilians and veterans alike an opportunity to support a good cause while getting together over drinks and fun activities.

“I think most of our citizens are patriots at heart and want to support veterans but don’t really have a way of doing that,” said Dan Cone, public relations representative for the post. “By patronizing the VFW, you are.”

The VFW is a nonprofit that provides resources to veterans who served overseas. One of the goals of the organization is to create welcoming and inclusive environments for both veterans and civilians.

VFW members can often be found inside the post’s canteen, gathering for lunch, adult beverages, and a game of pool, Cone said. Individuals who are not members of the VFW can purchase a $5 Patriot Club lifetime membership, allowing them access to the post’s canteen and snack bar.

The canteen is open noon to midnight every day of the week, offering food services until 8 p.m. The menu includes crispy fries, burgers, and club sandwiches as well as a variety of beers and mixed drinks.

In addition to food service, the post hosts weekly events, including bingo at 2 p.m. Sundays and karaoke at 7 p.m. Fridays. It also rents out the facilities for private events.

Cone said visiting the post is also a good way to find volunteer opportunities within the Marble Falls community, such as placing flags on the graves of veterans buried at Marble Falls City Cemetery on Memorial Day.

For information on upcoming events, visit the Marble Falls VFW’s Facebook page or call 830-693-9374.

