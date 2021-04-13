Seasonal farmers market Thursdays through August in downtown Marble Falls

Visitors and locals will be able to shop for produce and artisan goods at a seasonal farmers market in downtown Marble Falls. The market is open 4-7 p.m. Thursdays from May through August.

“Our goal is to change people’s philosophies from saying, ‘I’m going downtown for a dress,’ to just saying, ‘I’m going downtown,’” said Erin Burks, the city of Marble Falls downtown coordinator.

She shared that philosophy when discussing the farmers market during the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. meeting April 7.

Thirty vendors have already committed to setting up booths, and local businesses partnered with the city to sponsor activities to accompany the market, Burks said. Activities will include spin art, yoga in the green space by Harmony Park, and live music.

The family-friendly market is free to attend.

Vendors interested in participating can find more information on the Visit Marble Falls Facebook page.

brigid@thepicayune.com