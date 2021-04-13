Joseph’s Mobile Food Pantry in Llano twice a month

Joseph’s Mobile Food Pantry volunteers are Deb James (front row, left), Chris Jones, Mary Lou and Roy Guerrero, and Patricia Dawson; R.J. Jones (back row, left), Joseph Pittman, and Tyler Hunter. Courtesy photo

Joseph’s Food Pantry extended its service area last fall with a mobile operation that rolls into Llano twice a month.

The Granite Shoals-based nonprofit sets up the Joseph’s Mobile Food Pantry on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Llano Food Pantry, 1110 Berry St. Volunteers distribute boxes of food from noon to 1 p.m., or until they run out.

The service augments the Llano Food Pantry, which is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Fridays of the month.

“We give banana boxes of fresh produce, meat, whatever comes from Walmart, H-E-B in Marble Falls and Kingsland, and (Horseshoe Bay’s) Bayside (Fresh) Market,” said Chris Jones, a Joseph’s Food Pantry volunteer. “(Recipients) get bread and pastries. (Joseph’s Food Pantry) gets a lot of food from the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin.”

Volunteers pack about 50 boxes for allocation. Food items are different each week depending on what’s available.

Joseph’s Food Pantry organizers chose the Llano site because of its proximity to those who need the service the most.

“A lot of seniors have apartments and housing near that area,” Jones said. “We’ve been giving food to feed between 100 to 125 people every two weeks.”

Joseph’s Food Pantry began its mobile service to other locations last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic started and food insecurity increased, Jones said.

The service is open to anyone who needs it.

“People were counting on food pantries,” Jones said. “We have quite a few who are regulars, and we’re still getting some newcomers. We do this because we feel that God calls us to do it. He knows your needs. We definitely are doing it as a ministry.”

Joseph’s Food Pantry’s main site is located at 706 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals. Visit its website or call 830-220-2344 for Granite Shoals food distribution times or ways to help.

