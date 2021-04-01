Easter Bunny visits Granite Shoals for egg hunt

The Granite Shoals Police Officer's Association is holding an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. Courtesy photo

The Easter Bunny is returning to Granite Shoals for an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

The event is free and for children of all ages, said Sgt. John Ortis, president of the Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association, which is sponsoring the event.

“The Easter Bunny will be there for free pictures,” he said. “Bring your Easter baskets and get your pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. We have association T-shirts to give away, too.”

Parents should bring their own cameras to take the photos.

Volunteers are hiding about 20,000 plastic eggs in different parts of the park. They’ll have one area for kids ages 6 and younger and another area for ages 7 and older.

“In years past, we had 15,000 eggs that were picked up in 3½ minutes,” Ortis said. “We’re going to utilize Quarry Park because we can open it up to let people spread out a little more.”

The association has invited other groups to attend to properly welcome the Easter Bunny.

“We’re trying to come up with something new to surprise the kids,” Ortis added.

Call 830-598-4818 for more information.

