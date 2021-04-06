Community 5K in Marble Falls benefits women’s addiction program

Paula Mays-Hall, executive director of Open Door Recovery House, wants people to participate in the Community 5K Walk/Run for Recovery on Saturday, April 24, in Marble Falls, but more than that, she wants people’s prayers.

“We do need runners and walkers, yes, and their support, but if they can just put us on their prayer list and pray for us, then God will provide what we need,” she said.

Open Door Recovery House is a faith-based, residential treatment facility that supports women rebuilding their lives as they break free of addictions to drugs and alcohol.

It’s a community-supported organization. Events such as the 5K run/walk are just one way people can help keep its doors open.

Registration for the 5K is online, by mail, and in person the day of the race.

Early-bird mail-in registration is $30 and online registration is $35, both by April 17. Online registration includes a $5 processing fee. On the day of the race, registration is $45.

This year’s event includes a Team Challenge. Teams of 10 or more can sign up for $25 per person.

All registration forms are on the Open Door Recovery House website.

Mays-Hall is also seeking sponsors for the 5K.

“We have different levels of sponsorships, and we have those forms and information on the website as well,” she said.

The run/walk starts at 8 a.m. on Manzano Mile, just past Mustang Mile off of RR 1431 and near Marble Falls High School. The course is a paved surface with gentle hills. Since the event takes place on a Saturday, there should be little vehicle traffic on the road.

While the 5K’s mission is to support the women of Open Door Recovery House, Mays-Hall wants it to be a community event.

“It’s been a challenging year with COVID and everything else. I just want this to be something for the community to come out and enjoy with each other,” she said. “We’re all about community at Open Door, and we’re trying to encourage people to come out, get to know their neighbors, and just enjoy getting outside.”

Call Open Door Recovery House at 830-693-9292 for more information on the event or the addiction program.

