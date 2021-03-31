Easter egg hunts for kids and pooches

The second annual Kids & K-9’s Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Spay It Forward Y’all, a nonprofit organization that finds homes for rescue animals, is Saturday, April 3, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Easter comes early at the second annual Kids & K-9’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. The free event is hosted by Spay It Forward Y’all, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to finding loving homes for rescue dogs.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. with an egg hunt for kids 10 years and younger. At 3 p.m., dogs get in on the fun with their own hunt for eggs filled with dog treats. Dogs must be on a leash while participating.

Ages 21 and older can enjoy a variety of beers and other adult beverages sold at the brewery. Pizza from Oh My Pizza Pie will be available for purchase.

The event is sponsored by Hope Animal Clinic and Pet Supplies Plus.

brigid@thepicayune.com