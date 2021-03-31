Granite Shoals hiring recreation coordinator

The city of Granite Shoals is taking another step to live up to its nickname of “City of Parks” with the creation of a recreation coordinator position.

Councilors approved the position, which will include administrative assistant duties, during a special meeting Tuesday, March 30. Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith said the city is restructuring a streets department position left vacant following a retirement last year. This will allow the city to add this new position without changes to the budget, she added.

“The parks committee has said they would like to have more activities. We can put someone in parks recreation and administration and solve two problems with one right now,” Smith said. “This is what we’re looking to do. It benefits our city, our residents, and our youth.”

The individual will handle a variety of duties, including coordinating the use of the multipurpose complex, helping organize large events on city property, creating smaller events, marketing those events, writing grants, and serving as a city spokesperson.

The value of a recreation coordinator was highlighted during the Texas Men’s State Chili Championship on March 25-27 at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. Staff noted there were about 45 chili and barbecue teams at the park, with many bringing in large RVs. A recreation coordinator would have checked everyone in and directed them on where to park the RVs.

“We don’t have enough staff to do things it takes to pre-plan,” Smith said. “We need some help.”

Police Chief Gary Boshears said the city has many volunteers and residents who want to help, but they need a lead organizer.

“A lot of activities tend to be community driven with volunteers and businesses,” he said. “You need people to get them there. We’ll be able to do stuff with little cost to the city. You need the person to get them there.”

City Manager Jeff Looney said a recreational coordinator could also help promote and market the multipurpose facility to bring in sports teams, whether for practices, games, or tournaments as well as other activities such as concerts and open-air markets.

“We see this as a potential to offer teams reservations for practice fields and tournaments and entrepreneur activities,” he said.

Youth athletic tournaments have the potential to draw in a substantial number of people as indicated by an April 10-11 select baseball tournament scheduled for Burnet. Officials in Burnet anticipate this one weekend tournament to draw 1,200 spectators and 45 teams.

Councilors approved a $55,000 salary for the position. Though staff indicated they had a leading candidate, council members asked them to post the position to allow other people to apply.

